May 26, 1944 – July 26, 2018

Early Thursday morning, July 26, 2018, Jay Evan Webb, 74, passed away from injuries sustained in a tractor accident on Wednesday evening as he was doing the chores.

Jay was born on May 26, 1944, in Deseret, Utah, to Carl Spencer and Alice Caroline Olson Webb. He was the fourth of four children – the “baby” of the family. He attended schools in Delta, graduating from Delta High School where he was active in sports and FFA.

He served a mission to South Australia for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had the opportunity to serve as assistant to President Bruce R. McConkie and loved to tell stories of those experiences. From an early age, he was an avid hunter and missed very few deer hunts up until the last few years.

In 1967, Jay married Jacquelyn Roper. They later divorced. He soon met and married Joyce Sullivan in 1983.

Jay graduated from auctioneer school in Billings, Montana, and went on to become one of the best. He worked auctions of all kinds, sometimes six days a week. He became especially adept at getting hundreds of dollars per Boy Scout cake and enjoyed sharing his auctioning talents for various fundraising efforts around the area. He was always willing to help whenever needed. Jay was instrumental in starting and growing the Dixie Junior Livestock show so numerous youth in the area could have a livestock experience.

Jay learned the value of hard work in his youth; he turned his knowledge of and experience with livestock into a successful business as owner of Webb Livestock Inc. He was larger than life and made a mark wherever he went. He touched the lives of many with his outgoing personality, kindness and generosity.

Jay is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joyce Sullivan Webb; his daughters, Jennifer and Jayne, and his sons, Jayson and Jarrett; sister, Anna Mae (Reed) Bunker; nine grandchildren and just recently a great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer and Alice Webb; and two brothers, Kenneth Webb and Carl Webb.

Jay loved being a grandpa and could often be found playing hide-and-seek, trucks or even Barbie and giving rides on the four-wheeler. He was welcoming of anyone wanting to experience a bit of farm life by petting the llamas, feeding a calf or, if they were really lucky, seeing the birth of a lamb.

Jay was a devoted member of the LDS church. Strong of stature and character, his presence will be missed by those who knew him.

Funeral services

A celebration of Jay’s life will be held Friday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m., with a viewing starting at 9:30 a.m., held at the LDS church, 400 W 3650 South, Washington, Utah.

A viewing will also be held Thursday, Aug. 2, from 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Interment will be at the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

