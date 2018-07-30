Brigham’s Playhouse invites the public to be their guest at ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

Cast members of Brigham's Playhouse's "Beauty and the Beast Jr." pose for a photo on stage at the playhouse, Washington City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Brigham's Playhouse, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Brigham’s Playhouse, a Southern Utah leader in live theater, is excited to announce their last special 2018 summer junior series: “Beauty and the Beast.” The show runs Thursdays-Saturdays until Aug. 11 at their intimate indoor theater in Washington City.

This show is a limited engagement featuring the Playhouse’s 2018 summer camp kids.

The classic story of “Beauty and the Beast” tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out – if the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

This stage version of this classic tale captures the talent of an amazing all-kids cast where anything is possible. Performances are running Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The show is not part of the regular Brigham’s Playhouse season but is a junior show in the theater’s 2018 Summer Season series.

Tickets for all performances are $12, all ages. Tickets can be purchased on the Brigham’s Playhouse website, by phone at 435-251-8000 or by visiting the box office at the playhouse located at 25 N. 300 West in Washington City.

Event details

What: Brigham’s Playhouse presents “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”

When: Now through Aug. 11 – Thursdays-Saturdays, 7 p.m. | Saturday matinee, 2 p.m.

Where: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.

Cost: $12.

Purchase tickets: Online or by phone at 435-251-8000 or by visiting the box office at the playhouse.

