BLM to offer over 200,000 acres in southeastern Utah for oil and gas lease sale

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management will be offering over 100 parcels for oil and gas development in southeastern Utah.

The 109 parcels, totaling approximately 204,172 acres in the BLM’s West Desert, Color Country and Green River districts, will be offered during the agency’s September quarterly oil and gas lease sale.

The BLM will hold the lease sale online at the EnergyNet marketplace website .

“BLM continues to support a balanced approach to energy exploration and working landscapes on public lands,” Kent Hoffman, deputy state director for lands and minerals, said in a news release issued by the BLM. “We carefully considered comments from the public and our partners in developing the list of parcels and resource protection measures for this lease sale.”

According to the news release, oil and gas development on BLM-managed lands in Utah contributed $1.7 billion to the economy and supported 9,171 jobs in fiscal year 2016.

Links to the lease sale’s environmental assessments, lists and maps of the parcels and the attached stipulations are online at the BLM website .

For more information, contact Sheri Wysong at 801-539-4067. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 to leave a message or question with the above individual. The relay service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

The posting of the sale notice begins also begins a public protest period. The public protest period ends Aug. 6 at 4:30 p.m. Protests must be submitted to the BLM Utah State Office, 440 W. 200 South, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 or faxed to Wysong at 801-539-4237.

