As blood shortage continues, Red Cross offers Amazon gift cards to donors

A stock image shows a man preparing to give blood at a blood drive | Photo by YakobchukOlena/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the American Red Cross in early July.

However, according to a press release from the Red Cross, there continues to be an emergency need for donors of all blood types – especially Type O – to give now to address a severe blood shortage. There are numerous blood drives coming up throughout Southern Utah in the next few weeks. Times and locations are listed below.

Red Cross blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in, and there is currently less than a five-day supply of blood on hand. The Red Cross strives to keep a five-day supply to meet the needs of patients and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood products.

“Patients don’t get a summer break from the need for lifesaving treatments, so it is critical that hospitals have access to blood products each and every day,” said Nick Gehrig, communications executive for Red Cross Blood Services, in the news release. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives, but the emergency need remains. Those who haven’t rolled up a sleeve to give are urged to do so today.”

There is a particular need for Type O blood, which plays an important role in ongoing patient care and emergencies. Type O-negative is the universal blood type and can be given to any patient. It’s what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.

In thanks, all those who come to donate blood or platelets from July 30-Aug. 30 will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card via email. More information and details are at the Red Cross Blood Services website.

Donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment to give now using the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 800-733-2767.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Washington County

St. George

July 30 from 1-6 p.m. at St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

July 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Aug. 3 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Dixie Regional Medical Center, 1380 E. Medical Center Drive.

Aug. 6 from 1-6 p.m. at St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Aug. 8 from 1-7 p.m. at Morningside LDS Stake Center, 900 S. River Road.

Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Aug. 13 from 1-6 p.m. at St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Washington City

Aug. 1 from 1-6 p.m. at Washington Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive.

Aug. 9 from 1-6:30 p.m. at Washington Fields LDS Stake Center, 1295 S. 3000 East.

Iron County

Cedar City

Aug. 2 from 2-7 p.m. at Cedar City Canyon View Stake Center, 1985 N. Main St.

Aug. 6 from 1-6:30 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 690 S. Cove Drive.

Aug. 14 from 1-6:30 p.m. at the LDS Meetinghouse, 61 N. 900 West.

Enoch

Aug. 7 from 2-7:30 p.m. at Enoch LDS Stake Center, 2233 E. Village Green Road.

Parowan

July 31 from 1:30-7 p.m. at the West Building, 59 S. 100 West.

Millard County

Fillmore

Aug. 10 from 1-7 p.m. at LDS Stake Center, 300 W. Center St.

Piute County

Junction

Aug. 2 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Piute Event Center, 500 N. 180 West.

Sevier County

Redmond

Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Redmond Minerals, 2725 N. 100 West.

Salina

Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Salina Fire Department, 80 N. 100 West.

Wayne County

Loa

Aug. 8 from 2-7 p.m. at the LDS Stake Center, 20 S. 100 West.

