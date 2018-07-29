Water main break floods streets in downtown St. George

Written by Markee Heckenliable
July 29, 2018
A water main break near 500 East causes water to flow toward the old hospital campus in St. George, Utah, July 29, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A water main break in St. George caused a river of water to flow down Flood Street toward the old hospital campus.

The St. George Fire Department blocks off traffic after a water main break in St. George, Utah, July 29, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

The water main on 500 East broke, St. George Fire Battalion Chief Darren Imlay said. The Fire Department was there to block traffic going through the neighborhood where the line broke.

The water was flowing from a large hole where the line broke. Cars were seen driving through the water, which was contained mostly to the middle of the road.

“I wouldn’t say it’s common,” Imlay said of the break. “Downtown, there’s a lot of older lines in the city, so once in a while we have one break.”

Water flows through a hole due to a water main break in St. George, Utah, July 29, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

At the time St. George News spoke to him, Imlay said neither the St. George Fire Department or the city Water Services knew how old the broken line was.

Water Services crews will have to excavate it and put all new pipe in, Imlay said, and they will also have to redo the asphalt where the pipe broke, so repairs could take a while.

People should be cautious when driving anywhere near a water line break, Imlay said.

“You don’t want to drive through it because you don’t know is that asphalt is going to give way and make a big hole,” he said.

Email: mheckenliable@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @markeekaenews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Markee Heckenliable Markee Heckenliable has lived in St. George for 10 years and graduated from Dixie State University in 2018 with her bachelor's degree in mass communication. She's the former editor in chief of the Dixie Sun News, Dixie State's student-run news organization. She also served as features and news editor in the past. Markee is an avid coffee drinker and loves to spend time with her dogs more than her human friends.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.