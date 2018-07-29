Water main break floods streets in downtown St. George

A water main break near 500 East causes water to flow toward the old hospital campus in St. George, Utah, July 29, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A water main break in St. George caused a river of water to flow down Flood Street toward the old hospital campus.

The water main on 500 East broke, St. George Fire Battalion Chief Darren Imlay said. The Fire Department was there to block traffic going through the neighborhood where the line broke.

The water was flowing from a large hole where the line broke. Cars were seen driving through the water, which was contained mostly to the middle of the road.

“I wouldn’t say it’s common,” Imlay said of the break. “Downtown, there’s a lot of older lines in the city, so once in a while we have one break.”

At the time St. George News spoke to him, Imlay said neither the St. George Fire Department or the city Water Services knew how old the broken line was.

Water Services crews will have to excavate it and put all new pipe in, Imlay said, and they will also have to redo the asphalt where the pipe broke, so repairs could take a while.

People should be cautious when driving anywhere near a water line break, Imlay said.

“You don’t want to drive through it because you don’t know is that asphalt is going to give way and make a big hole,” he said.

