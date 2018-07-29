Hailstorm, strong winds approach Lake Powell, creating flash flood potential

File photo shows houseboats in the buoy field at Bullfrog Marina at Lake Powell, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Nathan Zaugg, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a significant weather advisory and flash flood warning for southwestern San Juan and south-central Kane counties.

Thunderstorm advisory

At 3:43 p.m., National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Wahweep, 10 miles north of Page, moving south at 15 mph.

Affected areas include Glen Canyon National Recreation Area-Lake Powell.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.

If threatening weather approaches, get off of the open water and take shelter in a sturdy building if possible.

Flash flooding

A flash flood warning is in effect for south-central Kane County until 6:15 p.m.

At 408 p.m., trained weather spotters reported a thunderstorm producing heavy rain over Warm Creek and Crosby Canyons. Minor washes draining into these area are already flowing high, and radar estimated over 1 inch of rain has fallen with these storms.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly in Warm Creek and Crosby Canyons.

