Hailstorm, strong winds approach Lake Powell, creating flash flood potential

Written by Markee Heckenliable
July 29, 2018
File photo shows houseboats in the buoy field at Bullfrog Marina at Lake Powell, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Nathan Zaugg, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a significant weather advisory and flash flood warning for southwestern San Juan and south-central Kane counties.

Shaded areas reflect regions covered by a significant weather advisory issued for Sunday, July 29, 2018 | Image courtesy of the National Weather Service, St. George News | Click on image to enlarge

Thunderstorm advisory

At 3:43 p.m., National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Wahweep, 10 miles north of Page, moving south at 15 mph.

Affected areas include Glen Canyon National Recreation Area-Lake Powell.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.

If threatening weather approaches, get off of the open water and take shelter in a sturdy building if possible.

Flash flooding

A flash flood warning is in effect for south-central Kane County until 6:15 p.m.

At 408 p.m., trained weather spotters reported a thunderstorm producing heavy rain over Warm Creek and Crosby Canyons. Minor washes draining into these area are already flowing high, and radar estimated over 1 inch of rain has fallen with these storms.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly in Warm Creek and Crosby Canyons.

Email: mheckenliable@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @markeekaenews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Markee Heckenliable Markee Heckenliable has lived in St. George for 10 years and graduated from Dixie State University in 2018 with her bachelor's degree in mass communication. She's the former editor in chief of the Dixie Sun News, Dixie State's student-run news organization. She also served as features and news editor in the past. Markee is an avid coffee drinker and loves to spend time with her dogs more than her human friends.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.