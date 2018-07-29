Body found near bike trail by man walking his dogs

Bike trail near South Mall Drive where a man walking his dogs discovered a dead body, St. George, Utah, July 29, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man walking his dogs early Sunday discovered the body of a man who police say died by suicide.

Police are working to identify the body, which was found around 5 a.m. near a bike trail behind the Maverik convenience store south of Mall Drive, St. George Police public information officer Tiffany Atkin said.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Suicide resources

If you or someone you know is in danger because of suicidal thoughts or actions, call 911 immediately. Suicide is an emergency that requires help by trained medical professionals and should always be treated seriously.

Nationwide suicide hotlines, 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) and 1-800-273-TALK (8255), have counselors available 24/7. The Southwest Behavioral Health Center also offers help for Southern Utah residents; call 800-574-6763 or 435-634-5600.

Other resources include Suicide.org, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the American Association of Suicidology. All provide comprehensive information and help on the issue of suicide, from prevention to treatment to coping with loss.

