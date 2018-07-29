Boy dies, several injured after learner’s permit driver crashes minivan

Written by Joseph Witham
July 29, 2018
Aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Millard County, Utah, July 28, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

MILLARD COUNTY — A crash on Interstate 15 involving a teen driver and seven passengers resulted in one death and serious injuries for several other people Saturday evening.

Aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Millard County, Utah, July 28, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a minivan near milepost 160 on southbound I-15 just south of Fillmore at 6:54 p.m.

“The driver, who was driving on a learners permit with her father in the passenger seat, allowed the vehicle to drift off the left side of the roadway to a point near the edge of the rumble strips,” UHP said in a statement.

The driver then steered sharply to the right, causing the minivan to slide on its side, UHP stated. The vehicle crossed both travel lanes and went off the road on the outside shoulder.

The minivan rolled several times, crossing a right-of-way fence and a frontage road before it came to rest on the side the frontage road.

Two boys, age 12 and 14, were fully ejected from the minivan during the crash, according to UHP. The 12-year-old, Alex Speer, of Escondido, California, died of his injuries.

Besides one 9-year-old boy who police say appeared uninjured, all the other occupants and the driver were seriously injured.

The teenage driver and a 48-year-old man were flown in a medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, and the remaining injured were transported by ambulance to Fillmore Community Hospital.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , , , ,

1 Comment

  • ladybugavenger July 29, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Oh no, heartbreaking 😪

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.