For the love of dance: 6th annual ‘National Dance Day’ celebration a success; photo gallery

Members of Siva Pasefika perform at National Dance Day at the Intermountain Healthcare Health and Performance Center, St. George, Utah, July 28, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dancers and fitness enthusiasts young and old and hailing from Salt Lake City to St. George gathered at the Intermountain Healthcare Health and Performance Center parking lot Saturday evening to participate in a National Dance Day celebration.

National Dance Day was created in 2010 by “So You Think You Can Dance” co-creator and Dizzy Feet Foundation co-president Nigel Lythgoe. The day is held nationwide on the last Saturday of every July.

Saturday’s celebration in St. George marked the 6th annual National Dance Day observance held in Southern Utah. The event is organized by the Keil Krew with the support of Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center.

“We do it for the love of dance and movement,” said organizer April Keil.

The event featured dance groups and dance fitness instructors from across Utah who came to share in the celebration of movement. Dance groups such as the Main Ohana Movement and Siva Pasefika performed for the large crowd that attended, while instructors from different fitness facilities and dance crews led attendees in routines.

Snacks and drinks were provided for guests who attended.

St. George News was there to capture the celebration and created a photo gallery of some of the action.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.