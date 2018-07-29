Food bank’s efforts include ‘underground’ delivery for families restricted by religious beliefs

Stock image | Photo by Evening/iStock,/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

HILDALE — Covert food deliveries made at undisclosed locations are feeding a number of families in the Short Creek area, a system developed by an innovative food bank to feed those who are prohibited from entering the building.

Of the more than 15,000 food banks and pantries dotting the nation, one in particular that serves residents in both Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona, is going to great lengths to make sure families have enough to eat, even if it means going underground to do so.

Heritage Family Services, formerly known as Short Creek Family Services, secures distributions from federal food programs, private donations and nonprofit organizations to provide food to more than 1,500 families living in the sister cities located at the Utah and Arizona border.

Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month the doors open and volunteers distribute food to eligible individuals and families from a large warehouse.

But that doesn’t work for everyone, as the food bank’s co-founder Brian Mackert discovered.

He recalled a conversation he had with a woman who came to the warehouse one day.

“She walked up to me and said, ‘I’m not supposed to be here, but my family’s starving.'”

Mackert understood what the woman was telling him. He was born and raised in Short Creek as a member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints until he left the area and the religion in his late teens.

FLDS members are taught not to trust those outside their faith, and entering into a contract or agreement with former members or nonmembers is prohibited, he said, even if that means going hungry.

Mackert’s wife Sherrie Kuns-Mackert, co-founder of the food bank, said she’s heard similar stories from others.

“They are prohibited from entering the building – period.”

To ensure that those families are provided for, the couple developed a program where volunteers deliver food items to undisclosed locations which are then picked up by family.

“We do what we have to do, and it doesn’t matter how we have to do that,” Mackert said.

After leaving the Short Creek area in his teens, Mackert joined the U.S. Marine Corps, but said his love of the area, coupled with his passion and desire to serve his community, is what brought him back to his childhood home.

“More than anything I want these people to know they have rights,” he said, “and one is that they have the right to make their own decisions.”

He and his wife moved to the area in 2016 and quickly surmised that the community needed a food bank, with rising poverty fueled by an unemployment rate of 75 percent.

In addition, at about the same time, federal prosecutors charged FLDS leaders with running a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme by diverting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program proceeds from authorized beneficiaries to purchase nonfood goods.

After a slew of plea deals with individual defendants, the court disqualified the Short Creek area from receiving federally-subsidized food products, forcing existing food banks to close, which is one of the reasons that they returned to the area when they did.

After working with the court over the course of many months, the restriction was lifted and they were able to procure shipments of the subsidized food items to be distributed through the food bank.

“I couldn’t let people go hungry – not on my watch,” said Kuns-Mackert, a retired forensic social worker.

The couple’s latest challenge is the result of changes occurring in Hildale.

Court rulings have greatly reduced the church’s power over the community, and in November voters elected city officials who are are not FLDS members. As a result, there’s been an exodus of FLDS families.

The relocation of so many families has resulted in a number of families that are left without a wage earner, Brian Mackert said, at least temporarily, when the man leaves to find employment and a residence in a community outside of the area, with the goal of relocating their families once they are established.

This can take time, and some families are not able to provide for themselves in the interim.

Colorado City Mayor Joseph Allred acknowledged that families are relocating to communities outside of Short Creek but said that even when wage-earners have to live apart for a time, those families are still able to have their needs met, and if they do need additional resources, there are state and federal programs available to help them.

Allred said there may be families struggling, but he’s not been made aware of any food-shortage issues affecting a large number of families and he is also unaware that food was being delivered “underground.”

Overall, the Short Creek area is experiencing an economic boon driven by new business and commerce, Mackert said, but there are still individuals and families struggling to make ends meet, FLDS or not.

Providing food not only fills a basic need but helps stabilize the household and allows a family to take the money previously spent on food and use it for basic living expenses instead, which include items, materials and services purchased at local businesses.

“We are making a concerted effort to support the families in need, while at the same time, support local businesses,” Mackert said. “That keeps local money local.”

Since the food bank opened two years ago, the unemployment rate has dropped from 75 percent down to 60 percent, which he attributes to several factors, including a boost to the local economy, area growth and the efforts of volunteers and government programs that provide food to needy families through the food bank. In addition, the free advertising provided to corporate sponsors that support the food bank is driving local commerce.

Heritage Family Services also provides clothing for children and adults, as well as other donated items. There is currently a need for new or gently used shoes and clothing for children and youth particularly, with school starting soon, as well as clothing and shoes for adults.

“We really need clothing and shoes for these kids,” Kuns-Mackert said.

The food bank is staffed by volunteers and is open every second and fourth Wednesday of the month from noon to 7 p.m. MST and is open to families that have registered with the organization.

Heritage Family Services was founded in 2016 as a community humanitarian effort to alleviate hunger by working with Mary’s Food Bank, Feeding America, The Emergency Food Assistance Program and donations from the community as well as corporate partnerships.

The food bank is located at 75 N. Central Avenue in Colorado City.

For more information or to sign up for food distribution, go to shortcreekfamilyservices.org, visit Facebook or call 559-786-5776.

