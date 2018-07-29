Anne Spencer

Jan. 6, 1934 — July 24, 2018

Anne Coombs Spencer, age 84, passed from this life to a more abundant one on July 24, 2018, in St. George, Utah.

Her life has been one of generosity, love and service to others.

She was born in Boulder, Utah, to Ephraim Hyrum Coombs and Florence Mary Snow on Jan. 6, 1934.

She was a star pupil in school, skipping first grade then graduating from Escalante High School, Dixie College and the University of Utah. She taught elementary school in Boulder, Utah, worked in the Genealogy Library in Salt Lake City and then served as a missionary in England.

She married Karl Spencer in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 8, 1960.

Her teaching career really began in a detention center for girls in Caliente, Nevada. From there she and Karl taught school in Idaho, Guam, American Samoa, Marjoram in the Mariana Islands of the Pacific, Escalante High School, St. George High School, the reservation at Keams Canyon, Arizona, and then at Turnabout Ranch in Escalante, Utah.

She held many positions of leadership and as a teacher and temple worker in the LDS church.

Anne is survived by daughters Sunia Spencer and Helena Spencer; five grandchildren; siblings Sara May Miller, Karen Cramer, Elaine Roundy, Mary Lyman, Anthony Coombs and Vard Coombs. She was preceded in death by husband Karl Spencer, parents, and siblings Clinton, Kay, Ross, Eva, Theresa, Larry and Robert Alonzo.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be July 31 in the Escalante Stake Center, 80 S. Center St., Escalante at 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 435-986-2085.

Burial will be at the Escalante Cemetery, Escalante.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Serenity Funeral Home. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Serenity Funeral Home online.