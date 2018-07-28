Can there be a compromise between business and beautification on the Boulevard?

The building of Japan Massage, hidden by the trees in the median on St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah, July 20, 2018 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Ever since the city of St. George implemented the St. George Boulevard beautification project 11 years ago, some businesses on the street have complained that trees are blocking the view of their business and want them trimmed or removed entirely. However, even trimming the trees can prove to be complicated.

While many people enjoy the visual effect that the beautification effort has brought to the street, some St. George Boulevard businesses don’t think the city is doing enough to maintain the project.

Hal Hiatt, owner of Patches of Iris and Violets, thinks the city does a great job with the upkeep of the median but does not think they’re doing what they should be along the sidewalks.

“Maintenance is great on the center island,” Hiatt said, “but on the sides I don’t think they’re doing what they should be doing at all.”

The city has planted several different kinds of trees, including a desert orchid tree that makes a mess in front of his business, Hiatt said, and the lights are out in several of the lamps down the street.

“It just doesn’t look consistent,” he said, “and that’s what they pitched us when they decided to do it.”

The lamp in front of his business has been out since six months after it was put in. Despite several calls to the city, no one has replaced the bulb in the 11 years since it’s been burnt out.

(Story continues below)

Kent Sevy, co-owner of M&S Turquoise on St. George Boulevard, likes the idea of city beautification but doesn’t understand why the city planted trees directly in front of his business’ sign.

“We had a lot of people who were negative about it (the project); I’m not one. I love to see a pretty city,” Sevy said. “I just thought it was really ridiculous that they put trees right in front of our sign.”

Sevy hasn’t made a formal complaint, but he has spoken to the city about a possible solution. The city said they cannot remove any live, healthy trees.

Business owners have had complaints about the trees on the boulevard for years. In 2014, the Sands Motel had an issue when the city wouldn’t remove a tree blocking its historic sign. This is after city representatives told him that if it became a problem, they would remove it.

“I feel like St. George Boulevard is a jungle,” Sands Motel owner Sam Patel said. “They did a little too much with their landscaping and some of these trees are getting out of control.”

Read More: Sands Motel owner protests city tree blocking historic sign

The city recently replaced the tree in front of the sign, but then it died and was removed. Patel is not sure what will happen with it next but said he assumes they will plant another one.

In the past, Patel said, he has reached out to several city departments and many of them have either directed him to another department or said they submitted a request.

“It looks good but there’s some issues with the city,” Patel said. “They’re sometimes hard to work with. Every time we’ve asked them to do anything with the trees, trim them or do anything, they’ve always just said no.”

Overall, their interactions with the city have been positive, Patel said, and have even improved over the last several years. However, any issues he has brought up related to the trees on St. George Boulevard have been met with resistance.



“They’ve never worked with us on trying to get anything resolved,” Patel said.

Marc Mortensen, the support services director for St. George who also played a part in implementing the beautification, said the city works to maintain the trees by trimming them several times a year and upon request. However, they cannot always trim the trees because if overdone, it could kill the tree. This still leaves some businesses frustrated, a fact which Mortensen acknowledged.

“We’re trimming the tree as best we can, and some businesses may not think it’s acceptable enough to meet their standards,” Mortensen said. “They’re thinking of their sign; we’re thinking of that tree.”

Mortensen said the city has a city forester – as well as a shade tree board – that reviews trimming requests and makes decisions related to the trees in town. The city plants trees for both aesthetic purposes and to keep the heat index down.

“Shade comes at a premium in the desert,” Mortensen said, “so we place a lot of value on those trees while at the same time respecting the fact that businesses have a business to operate.”

Before the renovations began, the Utah Department of Transportation officials held meetings to share their plans with business owners and to answer questions and receive input.

“We try to be as friendly to the businesses as we can,” said Shane Moore, St. George parks manager and urban forester.

Mark Hodges, founder of Arbor Tech, a professional tree care and landscaping company and former St. George city forester, believes there is a solution that allows both business and beautification to be successful.

The manager of the Wendy’s restaurant on the boulevard contacted Hodges about trimming the trees in front of the business, which had become overgrown, blocking visibility and causing poor lighting. The cluster of trees had also become the location of a transient camp.

Hodges called the city’s forestry department, whose agent met him there and determined that the trees had become a safety concern as well as a hindrance to the business and granted permission to trim some branches.

“It was a win, win, win,” Hodges said. “The business got a win – got a better view for their business; the trees won – they didn’t get removed; and the city won too – the trees got to stay and they got their beautification.”

Some people complain that they don’t want beautification, Hodges said. Because the trees are in front of their business they want them removed entirely. But Hodges said he would rather see the city and the businesses work together on a compromise as they did at Wendy’s.

“It’s great to see those wins, you know,” Hodges said.

However, hiring an outside contractor to trim city trees is not common practice. In fact, only city arborists are supposed to trim the trees. In the case of Wendy’s, the employee who approved the trimming only agreed to allow them to cut a few dead branches.

Moore said had they gone through the shade tree board, the city would have trimmed the trees, and Mortensen said the contractor trimmed more than was approved, raising the canopy too high and putting the trees in a stressful state.

Moore said the city wants to have a good relationship with the businesses on the street. If a business owner has a concern regarding the beautification, they should come to the parks department, and they will do what it can to address the concern.

“We try to work really well with the business owners,” Moore said. “Our goal is to work with them, not against them.”



Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup