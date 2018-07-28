Low humidity, wind gusts prompt red flag warning in addition to excessive heat warning

Written by Markee Heckenliable
July 28, 2018
Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a red flag warning for wind and low relative humidity for Garfield and Beaver counties until 9 p.m. Saturday. This warning comes on top of an excessive heat warning already in place until 10 p.m. for Utah’s Dixie, including St. George, and Zion National Park.

Shaded areas reflect regions covered by a red flag warning issued for Saturday, July 28, 2018 | Images courtesy of the National Weather Service, St. George News | Click to enlarge

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or are imminent. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Affected areas

The affected areas include the Wasatch Mountains, Uinta Mountains, Manti National Forest and Central Utah Mountains.

Winds

West winds are expected to be 10-20 mph, with wind gusts reaching 30 mph.

Relative humidity 

Humidity will be as low as 10 percent.

Impacts

Any fires that develop will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

