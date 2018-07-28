Margaret Beatty

Feb. 5, 1935 — July 25, 2018

Margaret Ruth Isom Beatty, 83, passed away of natural causes July 25, 2018.

She was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Hurricane, Utah, to Bernard and Ruth Isom. She married Grant Dennis Beatty Dec. 17, 1953, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ St. George Temple.

Margaret was born and raised in Hurricane and spent most of her life there. She graduated from Hurricane High School, where she had many friends and was involved in a wide variety of activities. While in high school, Margaret began dating Dennis Beatty, while he was home on leave from the Army.

Following graduation and Dennis’ discharge from the Army, they married and moved to Cedar City, where Dennis continued his education at what is now Southern Utah University. While in Cedar, Dennis and Margaret lost their oldest son, Jeff, in a drowning accident. Upon Dennis’ graduation from college, they moved to Toquerville and had two daughters. They built a house in 1962 in Hurricane, and she resided there until March of this year. Four more children were born to them in Hurricane.

Margaret was an active member of the LDS church where she held many callings in Primary, Young Women and Relief Society. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Margaret supported her husband in his many civic and church responsibilities. She was a talented seamstress and made many beautiful dresses for her five daughters.

Margaret kept an immaculate home and spent her summers canning fruits and vegetables from her garden and family orchard. She especially loved spending time with her family at the cabin in Kolob that she and Dennis built.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her son, Jeffrey Isom Beatty. She is survived by her children: Charisse (Kenneth) Schone of St. George; LuAnn (David) Crockett of Casa Grande, Arizona; John (Cari) Beatty of San Antonio, Texas; Suzette (Kyle) Garrett of Cedar City; Janell Phillips of St. George; Alisa (Travis) Stratton of Henderson, Nevada; 27 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Sybil Hirschi, Lorna Hirschi, Thomas Isom and Karen Hunsaker.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Seasons Health and Rehabilitation and the River Road Beehive Home in St. George for the kind care given to Margaret these past few months.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. July 30 at the LDS Stake Center, 677 South 700 W., Hurricane, Utah.

A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. July 29 at Spilsbury Mortuary in Hurricane, 25 North 2000 W.

A second viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. July 30 at the LDS Stake Center.

Interment will be at the Toquerville Cemetery following the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.