Judith Johnson

Jan. 9, 1947 — July 23, 2o18

Judith Ann Johnson, 71, passed away July 23, 2018, after a valiant fight with cancer, surrounded by her family.

She was born Jan. 9, 1947, in Beaver, Utah, to Henry Bernard and Kathleen Ward Warby. As a child, she was active in 4-H and loved spending time with her father in his garage, where she developed the ability to fix almost anything. Like her mother, she was an amazing cook.

She loved being in the mountains, camping and fishing with her family. She loved music and was a big fan of old Rock ‘n Roll. She married John Andrew Michaeli and had five children. She divorced, and then later married the love of her life, Dennis Earl Johnson. They had one daughter.

Judy’s greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandma. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren perform in the many activities they participated in.

She had a wonderful work ethic and worked hard to support her family. Although her adult life was never easy, especially near the end, you would never know because of her bright smile and big blue eyes.

She is survived by her children: Chad Michaeli (Debra) of St. George; Stacey Michaeli of Fresno, California; Angie Betts (Wade) of Roosevelt; Jason Michaeli of Roosevelt; Jennifer Harris (Tyree) of St. George; Marci Johnson of St. George; her faithful companion, her dog Wally; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sisters Sharon Hughes of St. George and Susan (Steve) Maggard of Beaver. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Dennis, her brothers Keith, Paul and Delano, her sister Lula and her grandsons Brian and Joshua.

She touched many lives and will be sadly missed by those lucky enough to have known her.

The family would like to thank the staff at Seasons Health and Rehabilitation for the loving care they provided to Judy. You brought sunshine into the last few years of her life.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Morturary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Visitation will be Aug. 1 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary.

Interment will be at the Mountain View Cemetery in Beaver, Utah, following funeral services.

