Dec. 18, 1926 – July 27, 2018

Geraldine Ethyl Hall, 91, passed away July 27, 2018. She was born Dec. 18, 1926, in Ogden, Utah, one of three girls and five boys born to Esther Loy and Daniel Smith. She was known as Jerry to all her friends and family.

The family moved to Hurricane, Utah, in 1942 while her stepfather worked in the magnesium plant in Henderson, Nevada. Her famous quote upon disembarking from the bus and looking around was, “As soon as I get older, I am leaving this hick town.” Jerry was the only one of eight that never left Hurricane.

Jerry married Glenwood Hall shortly after he returned from World War ll. They acquired fields in Hurricane with range land in Arizona and Kolob Mountain for running cattle. She worked hard alongside Glen on the ranch and farm.

Jerry is survived by her daughter Marie Kesler; grandsons Casey Maloney (Stephanie) and Shaun Maloney (Melissa); one great-grandson; and two great-granddaughters. She is also survived by siblings Daniel Smith, Leonard Smith, Pearl Edden and Alan Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband Glen; mother Esther; and siblings Phyllis Oliver, Donald Smith and Stanley Smith.

Funeral services

In honor of Jerry‘s wishes, a graveside service will be held for friends and family Tuesday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.