Fred Masters

Written by Obituaries
July 28, 2018

Jan. 20, 1942 — July 22, 2018

Fred Masters from St George, born Jan.20,1942, passed peacefully on July 22, 2018.

Fred Masters was a wonderful man he helped anyone and everyone. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hiking.

He is preceded death by both his mother and father of Colorado, brother of California and wife, Dorothy, of St George. He is survived by five children: Scott, Fred Jr, Brian and Michael – all in Colorado – and daughter Summer from St. George. He is also survived by ex-wife Honey from Colorado and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

 

