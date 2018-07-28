Police arrest Hurricane man for alleged rape of 79-year-old woman in St. George

A stock image shows a person getting arrested | Photo by BrianAJackson/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 31-year-old Hurricane man was arrested early Saturday morning after police say a three-month investigation identified him as the man who allegedly raped a 79-year-old woman in St. George.

Spencer Glen Monnett was booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane on five charges, including first-degree felony counts of rape and object rape, along with burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony. He also faces one count of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, and one class B misdemeanor count of assault.

The charges stem from an incident reported by the woman in the early morning hours of April 17 of a burglary at a residence near the 300 North block of Main Street. The woman told responding police that she was sexually assaulted during the incident by an unknown man.

Investigators learned that the suspect entered the residence through an unlocked door and went into the bedroom where the woman was sleeping, according to a previous statement made by the St. George Police Department.

The woman told police she awoke to the man putting a cloth in her mouth before sexually assaulting her. The suspect left the residence after the alleged attack, and the woman called police.

Several officers were on scene within five minutes of the initial call to dispatch, and police detectives subsequently investigated the incident by interviewing neighbors and following up on leads.

Police say the suspect was later identified as Monnett through information and evidence processed during the investigation. He was brought in for questioning, and shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Monnett was placed under arrest and transported to jail, where he remains on $52,630 bail.

A news release issued by St. George Police Saturday states the arrest was made possible by the collaborative efforts of the officers and detectives involved with the case as well as the Utah State Crime Lab, Parabon NanoLabs and all those who assisted in the investigation.

Police also thanked the woman for her “courage, strength and perseverance throughout this investigation.”

Although St. George Police identified the woman by name in the news release, St. George News has not reached her for comment and generally does not name alleged victims of sexual assault or other abuse.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

