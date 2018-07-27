Suffering with dry eyes?

Dr. Aaron Smith

Stone Canyon Eye Care

Dr. Smith was raised in Delta Utah… go Rabbits! His father was an elementary school teacher who always taught him to stay in school. His mother passed away when he was only 10 years old. That experience taught him to cherish every day, and he does! He and his wife Shonee have two beautiful daughters who were both born in St George. His undergraduate schooling started at the College of Eastern Utah where he received the Outstanding Student in Physics Award. Later he attended the University of Utah, where he received his Bachelors degree in Biology and minor in Chemistry. Dr. Smith attended Southern California College of Optometry where he completed 3 separate ocular disease internships. In the past 6 years, Dr. Smith has performed over 20,000 eye exams in the St George area. He loves all sports, family time, and caring for his patients at Stone Canyon Eye Care.