Docutah announces new venue for 2018 season; tickets on sale now

ST. GEORGE — The DSU Docutah International Documentary Film Festival is excited to announce the opening of a new venue for the 2018 season. Tickets are on sale now for the festival, which will feature 68 films from 14 countries along with special events and seminars.

The new location will be the Red Cliffs theater complex at the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George, a location that Della Lowe, director of marketing and public relations for Docutah, said is reflective of the continued growth of the film festival.

“We are excited to be entering a new era using the Red Cliffs theater complex at the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George as the main venue this year to launch the Docutah Red Cliffs Theaters,” Lowe said. “The location not only offers a professional theater complex for viewing films, but also allows us to create unique special events to complement the screenings.”

Lowe added that other screenings will continue to be held at both the Electric Theater and the Eccles Main Stage during the festival.

This year, the film “Dreams of the Black Echo,” a joint production between Duy Tan University in Vietnam and DSU film students, faculty and staff, will launch the festival Sept. 3 with a gala evening and screening at the Electric Theater.

“Dreams of the Black Echo” is the story of the Vietnam War – and one significant battle in particular – told through the reminiscences and experience of veterans from both sides of the conflict. Film students at Duy Tan University produced half the film from the perspective of their veterans, and DSU film students and faculty produced half the film at Dixie state using United States veterans as the storytellers.

“Dreams of the Black Echo” is not a sweeping 14-year saga but rather the story told through one event: the battle of Khe Sanh, which took place from January to July 1968.

“Everyone in the film gives eyewitness testimony of what they saw and experienced in that battle,” said Phil Tuckett, professor of Digital Film at DSU and executive director of the Docutah International Documentary Film Festival. “Although there was plenty of propaganda pumped out on both sides, we found these veterans were completely oblivious to it because they were living the reality of war on the ground. It comes down to a basic shared experience told from both sides of the front lines. I think that is what makes the film unique.”

This year’s selections cover a wide range of subjects, but all of them connect attendees to a broader understanding of the common human experience. The A-Z lists of features and shorts, trailers and schedule can be found on the Docutah website. Special events are also listed on the website. Guests are encouraged to check the website often for exciting special events that will be added.

Docutah audiences also can interact directly with filmmakers through post-screening question-and-answer sessions. The festival also features daily DOCtalk events – intimate conversations that bring together these accomplished artists, allowing attendees and budding filmmakers to hear their thoughts on the joys, pitfalls, struggles and successes when tackling documentary filmmaking. During these talks, attendees can ask questions and get advice on the business of filmmaking from those who have “been there, done that.”

More information about all the films included in this year’s Docutah Festival, special events and ticketing may be found at the Docutah website. Specific program information and film screening schedules will be announced on the website in August.

Event details

What: DSU Docutah International Documentary Film Festival.

When: Sept. 3-8.

Where: Docutah Red Cliffs Theaters, 1750 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George | Additional screenings will take place at the DSU Eccles Fine Arts Center and the Electric Theater in St. George.

Cost: Passes available ranging in price from $35-$90 | Opening gala and screening tickets; $50.

Purchase tickets: Online.

