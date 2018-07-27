City of Mesquite announces partnership to provide free prescription discount cards to residents

Photo by Gligatron/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — The city of Mesquite has announced that through a program sponsored by the National League of Cities to help provide residents with some relief from the high cost of prescription medications, the city is making free prescription discount cards available to residents.

According to a press release from city officials, the discount cards offer residents an average of 23 percent savings off the retail price of prescription medications.

The NLC Prescription Discount Card can be used by all residents of Mesquite and has no restrictions based on a resident’s age, income level or existing health coverage. The card can be used at all the pharmacies in Mesquite, as well as at more than 60,000 participating retail pharmacies across the country.

“Given the current economic climate, where many people need to watch what they spend, we are happy to partner with the National League of Cities to make this prescription discount card available to our residents,” Mesquite City Councilman Geno Withelder said.

Withelder said the card would help residents who are completely uninsured, as well as residents who have insurance but have specific medications that are not covered by their insurance.

“In both scenarios, residents experience significant savings on prescription medications not covered by health plans,” Withelder said.

The National League of Cities is the nation’s oldest and largest organization devoted to strengthening and promoting cities as centers of opportunity, leadership and governance. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, towns and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans.

“We’re pleased to have joined forces with Mesquite to help their residents maintain their health in a cost-effective way,” said Marc Shapiro, NLC program director. “By offering a health-focused program that provides significant cost savings and is easy to use, we are helping our member cities target an important need among their residents. We hope that the Prescription Discount Card program brings to residents welcome relief from the high cost of prescriptions.”

Residents can obtain a free NLC Prescription Discount Card in a number of ways. They can print them at the CVS Caremark NLC website – as well as receive assistance and participating pharmacy information – or get a card at city facilities. Residents can also call toll-free at 888-620-1749 for assistance with the program.

