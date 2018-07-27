Southern Utah weekend weather forecast: Excessive heat warning for parts of Southern Utah; not much relief elsewhere

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for St. George includes extreme temperatures, while other areas of Southern Utah are expected to stay below 100 and possibly even see rain.

With an excessive heat warning in place for some areas of Southern Utah, officials are urging people to be aware of heat exhaustion and drink water frequently.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Lake Powell areal weekend weather forecasts, including current advisories and fire restrictions.

St. George

Friday

Forecast will be sunny with a high of 108 and low of 80, with winds of 5-8 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 106 and low of 79, with winds of 5-9 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 106 and low of 78, with winds of 6 mph.

Cedar City

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 93 and low of 67, with winds of 5-7 mph. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 91 and low of 66, with winds of 8-11 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 91 and low of 66, with winds of 6-9 mph.

Zion National Park

Friday

Friday’s forecast is mostly sunny with a high of 97 and low of 65, with winds of 5-10 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 95 and low of 65, with winds of 5-11 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 95 and low of 65, with winds of 5-9 mph.

Lake Powell

Friday

Friday’s forecast near the lake will be mostly sunny with a high of 75 and low of 48, with winds of 10-15 mph in the morning. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 75 and low of 48, with winds of 11-16 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 74 and low of 44, with winds of 9-14 mph.

Warnings and advisories

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for St. George and lower elevations of Zion National Park.

Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke will be possible for heat-sensitive groups including children, elderly, people on certain medications and/or with preexisting medical conditions that make them sensitive to heat. People are encouraged to avoid strenuous activities and stay hydrated.

For more information on current weather conditions and advisories, go the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

