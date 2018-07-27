Letter to the Editor: Your online opinion is metaphorically ‘gay’

Stock image | Photo by DeanDrobot/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

OPINION — We only have male-ended attachments when it comes to our opinions.

I can finally make this metaphoric statement because of the reader participation comments from all of our favorite news and media sources show what I’ve long suspected.

The data is available and everywhere. It is on Reddit, Facebook, even St. George New. The data is clear. Everyone has an opinion to input but no one seems to be equipped to receive another person’s opinion.

Male-ended opinions.

I didn’t make up the female/male binomial system. I didn’t come up with the analogy deciding that every outlet or tool that takes the insertion of another is a female-ended apparatus, or that every one that inserts into another is a male-ended apparatus.

But under those rules, there is nothing to plug into because all our opinions are male-ended. All our opinions are ready to input but none are ready to receive. So, throughout the course of debate, where most opinions are metaphorically male-ended, most opinions are metaphorically gay. There is no compromise. No middle ground. No mitosis, so to speak.

Online media has finally revealed our ultimate weakness. Our opinions can only be echoed and reduced into meaningless catchphrases. Some opinions are perfectly punctuated and other are pompously poor grammatically speaking. But they’re all male-ended opinions. There is no thought procreation.

Why are you reading this now?

Some folks read articles for vindication and others read for the conflict. Digital shouting matches on message-boards are the modern age’s coliseum, and we all get to be gladiators from behind our screens.

There is even what’s called a troll, who only read things to disagree — you know who you are — and your opinion is “metaphorically” gay. I don’t mean gay as anything less than hetero. I mean gay as unable to create.

None of us are interested in listing to opposing opinions when we debate. None of us have ever message-boarded up an idea and reached some understanding or left a comment and underwent personal change.

The problem: Donald Trump, Immigration, LGBT, or anything contentious.

The problem with having mono-directional opinions, is that throughout history human-kind has always been wrong. It starts like this: “Trump is good,” or “Trump is bad.” Soon the name calling starts: “Ignorant.” “Uninformed.” “Bigoted.” “Leftwing.” “Rightwing.”

We engage but nothing is said, and nothing is heard. Your opinion is male-ended and so is mine. So, I can’t help but chuckle when people disparage the LGBT community so steadfastly. Our opinions cannot combine—your opinion and mine. It’s why everyone has just one type of an opinion. An opinion that under long ago established terminology, is metaphorically male-end.

Human-kind will fail if we can’t start to conceptualize the ideas that we don’t already have. We will parish in conflict if we can’t find compromise. The problem is so bad that I don’t expect this to be received as a concept that might be followed by an enlightened exchange of thoughts. I just wanted to share my own metaphorically gay, male-ended opinion to piss people off.

Submitted by QUINTON BRADLEY SMITH, Washington, Utah.

Letters to the Editor are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or news contributors. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them. They do not reflect the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting..

Email news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews