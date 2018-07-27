June 29, 1935 – July 25, 2018

Ivins, Utah resident, John Gary Bean, 83, passed away July 25, 2018, after a 5-year battle with cancer.

Gary was born June 29, 1935, in Teton, Idaho, to John and Ione Wellard Bean. He married Connie L. Browning (1936-1995) in the Idaho Falls temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Nov. 3, 1955. Gary later married Norma Lott on July 29, 1997, in Ivins.

A native of Teton, Gary later lived in Salt Lake City, Utah, and returned to southeast Idaho to raise his family and work as a truck driver.

During his retirement years he resided between St George, Utah, and Shelley, Idaho.

Gary had a passion for carpentry, camping, Diet Coke, exploring the mountains of Utah and Idaho in his RZR, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Gary was known for his adventurous spirit, his kindness and generosity, and Dutch oven cooking.

Gary will be lovingly remembered by his spouse of 21 years, Norma; his sons: Bruce (Diane), Michel (Cathi), David (Sabrina), Eric (Tina) and Jay (Jodi); daughter: Melinda (Simeon) Stoddard; and his seven stepchildren: JR (Jill), Jeff (Annette), Jim (Dez), Brad (Dina), Kevin (Michele), Jon (Jill) and Brian (Jasmine).

Gary will also be fondly remembered by his sister Janice (Barch) Wilding, his brother Brent (Vanita), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 31, at 9:30 a.m. at the LDS chapel located at 44 W. Main St., Teton, Idaho, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454, and Flamm Funeral Home.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.