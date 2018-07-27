What’s on the Menu: Ahi’s Taste of Asia

Written by Jeff Richards
July 27, 2018

FEATURE — Ahi’s Taste of Asia specializes in a wide range of Asian cuisine. Patrons are invited to “discover the new concept of fast and casual, fresh and healthy trend of Asian dining.”

“What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon and special guest Amy from 99.9 KONY Country recently visited Ahi to give things a taste. 

Wok, don’t run with our hosts as they explore Ahi’s offerings in Episode 16 of “What’s on the Menu” in video above.

Ahi’s menu is filled with a variety of healthy entrees, individually stir-fried in a wok, using fresh vegetables sauteed in flavorful Asian sauced and blended with the choicest of meats, including white meat chicken, tender steak strips, shrimp or salmon. Tofu provides a meatless option. All entrees are served over white or brown rice.

The restaurant’s other popular options include various soups, salads and noodle bowls, along with an assortment of appetizers.

