Runaway boy spotted in Washington County, authorities say

Written by Joseph Witham
July 27, 2018
Photo courtesy of Beaver County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A teen who authorities say ran away from a wilderness program for at-risk youth was reportedly spotted in Washington County Thursday.

According to a statement from Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Roberto Madrigal ran away from the RedCliff Ascent program in a remote desert area in western Beaver County.

The Sheriff’s Office initiated a search for the boy employing the county’s Search and Rescue Division Thursday morning but called off the search later that evening after authorities say a “positive ID” was made of the boy in Enterprise.

KSL reports the boy was not located by police after his sighting in Enterprise, and he is still unaccounted for as of Friday evening.

The boy is from California and had been in the RedCliff Ascent program for a month. He was wearing tan shorts and a brown cargo shirt when he ran away.

The youth is believed to have water, but dehydration is still a concern due to weather conditions.

Anyone with information about Madrigal’s whereabouts may call Beaver County Sheriff’s Office at 435-438-2862. If he is spotted, citizens are also encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , ,

1 Comment

  • comments July 27, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    so do these programs for at-risk youths work real well or what?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.