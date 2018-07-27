Runaway boy spotted in Washington County, authorities say

Photo courtesy of Beaver County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A teen who authorities say ran away from a wilderness program for at-risk youth was reportedly spotted in Washington County Thursday.

According to a statement from Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Roberto Madrigal ran away from the RedCliff Ascent program in a remote desert area in western Beaver County.

The Sheriff’s Office initiated a search for the boy employing the county’s Search and Rescue Division Thursday morning but called off the search later that evening after authorities say a “positive ID” was made of the boy in Enterprise.

KSL reports the boy was not located by police after his sighting in Enterprise, and he is still unaccounted for as of Friday evening.

The boy is from California and had been in the RedCliff Ascent program for a month. He was wearing tan shorts and a brown cargo shirt when he ran away.

The youth is believed to have water, but dehydration is still a concern due to weather conditions.

Anyone with information about Madrigal’s whereabouts may call Beaver County Sheriff’s Office at 435-438-2862. If he is spotted, citizens are also encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency.

