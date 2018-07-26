New cancer center’s grand opening celebration to feature free concert by The Piano Guys

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The public is invited to attend the grand reopening celebration of the Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Campus and Cancer Center of St. George which will begin Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. with a free concert by The Piano Guys and fireworks.

The new building will encompass oncology treatment, state-of-the-art radiation oncology, an infusion center, an imaging department, the Intermountain Precision Genomics clinical laboratory, the Translational Science Center, the Stanford Genome Technology Center, and more.

When cancer patients walk through the doors to the new Intermountain Cancer Center of St. George, they will be entering a world dedicated wholly to them. All the research, access to clinical trials, technology, and discoveries that go into patients’ treatment will be under one roof, making care as smooth and seamless as possible. Intermountain Healthcare’s commitment to helping patients live the healthiest lives possible shines through in this new project.

Advanced cancer and patient care

“What are the chances that my best friend of 30 years and I would end up with the exact same kind of cancer – squamous cell carcinoma?” said Tracy Hildebrand, of Mesquite, Nevada. “We rarely see each other nowadays because we live in different states, but we are aware of what each other is going through, so we always check in to see how the other is doing. Her support is awesome.”

While her best friend is currently being treated with radiation and chemotherapy, Hildebrand’s cancer was not fazed by chemotherapy. However, because she is a patient at the Intermountain Cancer Center of St. George, the DNA in her tumor tissue was analyzed through next generation sequencing. Based on the results, Lincoln Nadauld, MD, executive director of Intermountain Precision Genomics, recommended a form of targeted cancer treatment, originally used for kidney cancer, that matched Hildebrand’s DNA.

“I’m so grateful. If I didn’t have genomic testing and these advanced cancer treatments, I probably wouldn’t be here,” Hildebrand said. “Although chemotherapy worked for my friend, it wasn’t working for me.”

Sequencing her DNA gave doctors a clearer direction to follow in prescribing her treatment, and she is now on a medication that is working for her.

Hildebrand travels from Mesquite, Nevada, to access advanced cancer care in St. George. Her targeted treatment will continue, but beginning October of this year, advanced cancer care will look different thanks to the opening of the new Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Campus and Cancer Center of St. George.

The grand reopening celebration of the new center located on the Intermountain Regional Medical Center campus will begin Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. The Piano Guys will perform an hour-long program and fireworks will follow the concert celebration.

The event is free to the public. Self-guided tours will begin at the Women & Newborn Center entrance. Tours will run daily Sept. 13-15 from 3-7 p.m.

Intermountain Precision Genomics is a service of Intermountain Healthcare. For more information about Intermountain Precision Genomics, visit its website, join the dialog on Facebook or follow @intermtncancer on Twitter.

