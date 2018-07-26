Don’t lose hope; free courses offer resources, support for caregivers

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Are you the caregiver for an aging person? Are feelings of frustration impacting your ability to be happy about your role as a caregiver? If the answer is “yes,” and you would like to learn new tools and approaches to caregiving and meet other caregivers, the Five County Association of Governments is holding free six-week mini-courses in St. George and Cedar City starting Wednesday.

Caring for our loved ones can be challenging. Come share your experiences and learn from others in a safe and supportive environment. The Caregiver Academy will be held at the Five County AOG offices and conducted by professionals from the AOG’s Area Agency on Aging.

The course consists of six gatherings of real-life training that support family and community caregivers in developing the skills needed to succeed in an in-home care environment.

This self-care education program for family caregivers provides you with tools and strategies to better handle the unique caregiver challenges you face. The series is designed to empower family caregivers of adults with chronic conditions to take better care of themselves.

The “tools” offered in the Caregiver Academy will benefit caregivers by helping them reduce stress, improve caregiving confidence, establish balance in their lives, communicate their needs, make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

Participants in the course develop a common bond though shared stories. After attending, participants feel more self-assured as caregivers and have the tools to resolve problems easily and skillfully.

Courses will start Aug. 1 and run subsequent Wednesdays for the full six weeks. In St. George, the Caregiver Academy will be from 5:30-7 p.m. at the AOG office located at 1070 W. 1600 South, bldg. B. In Cedar City, the course will be from 1-2:30 p.m. at the office located at 585 N. Main St.

The series is free, but space is limited and interested attendees must register for the course. The only requirement for registration is a commitment to care for yourself and attend each session. All attendees receive a free copy of county resource books and a Managing Care Guide. Please preregister by calling 435-673-3548.

Written by ALESSANDRA TOSCANELLI, Five County Association of Governments.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews