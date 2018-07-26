Police: Distracted driver causes T-bone crash

ST. GEORGE — Police said lack of attention caused a failure to stop at a red light at the intersection of 100 South and 700 East on Thursday, resulting in a T-bone crash.

A black Ford Taurus was heading west on 100 South, and when the driver failed to stop, the Taurus was hit by a blue Honda Civic that was traveling north on 700 East, St. George Police Officer Phil Lewis said.

“The vehicle ran the red light,” Lewis said. “The driver admitted to it, just wasn’t paying attention.”

The accident blocked most of the intersection, allowing vehicles to travel along 100 South but completely blocking 700 East.

The passengers of both vehicles were wearing seat belts, and while they had some visible scratches, no major injuries were reported.

The driver of the Taurus was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic signal.

“Everyone’s okay, which is the important thing,” Lewis said.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup