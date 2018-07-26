MISSING: Police looking for help locating youth who ran away from RedCliff Ascent program

Photo courtesy of Beaver County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office released a media statement Thursday informing the public that they are searching for a youth who reportedly ran away from The RedCliff Ascent program.

Authorities were told that 13-year-old Roberto Madrigal had run away from the group for wayward youth, located in a remote desert area in western Beaver County. The boy is from California and has been in the program for a month. He is wearing tan shorts and brown cargo shirt.

According to the press statement, there are approximately 12-15 searchers, trackers, vehicles and the state helicopter looking for the youth. The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue is leading the search.

The youth is believed to have water, but dehydration is a concern because of the weather conditions.

Citizens camping in the West Desert near Pine Valley and Rose Canyon are asked to be on the lookout for the youth and to contact local law enforcement if he is seen.

