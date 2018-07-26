Fire torches side of complex at Gardens South, displaces occupants

ST. GEORGE – Firefighters responded to a fire at the Gardens South condominiums Thursday night that torched the side of a building.

The St. George Fire Department received the report of a structure fire at 161 W. 950 South around 7:45 p.m. While en route, the crew of one of the firetrucks could see smoke and flames coming from the area, St. George Fire Battalion Chief Ken Guard said.

St. George Fire Battalion Chief Ken Guard is featured in the video above.

At the scene, firefighters found a fire on the outside of one of the multifamily units that make up the Gardens South community.

Before being extinguished, the fire damaged two outdoor decks – one rather extensively, Guard said – and also destroyed a power box and four air conditioning units on the side of the building.

A crew from St. George Energy Services was also at the scene and shut off power to the building.

The fire was contained to the outside and is estimated to have caused $30,000 in damage.

“At this point it looks accidental,” Guard said. “(There’s) potential that a barbecue started the fire.”

Three people were home in the unit next to the fire and will be spending the night elsewhere, Guard said. No one was home in the other units, as they appear to be rentals used by people from out of town.

The Fire Department responded with 13 firefighters and six firetrucks. Gold Cross Ambulance and St. George Police were also at the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.