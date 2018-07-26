Cedar City man drowns at Lake Powell

Lake Powell, Utah, date unspecified | Stock photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A Cedar City man was pronounced dead following a drowning incident Wednesday at Lake Powell.

Around 11:25 a.m., Glen Canyon National Recreation Area dispatch received a report of a possible drowning in the Warm Creek Canyon area of Lake Powell, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

Witnessed told responding Park Service rangers that the victim, a 47-year-old Cedar City resident, was about 30 feet from the shore in a boat while attempting to pull up an anchor in 10 feet of water. The man was not wearing a life jacket and dove into the water to get the anchor.

Rescue attempts were made by family members but were unsuccessful.

The man was found tangled in the anchor line by the rangers and was taken to the hospital in Page, Arizona, where he was declared dead.

The victim will be transported to the Coconino County coroner for autopsy.

The incident is under investigation and the man’s identity is not being disclosed by authorities at this time, according to the press release.

