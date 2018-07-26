Bunny 1, SUV 0 as driver swerves to miss critter in roadway

Scene of a partial rollover of a Toyota 4Runner near the entrance to Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, July 26, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

HURRICANE — A driver who police say swerved to miss a rabbit ended up rolling her SUV onto its side Thursday morning near the entrance to Sand Hollow State Park.

Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson said the incident, which occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., involved a white Toyota 4Runner with a female driver as its sole occupant.

The woman, who had been heading north on Sand Hollow Road, told police she abruptly swerved to avoid hitting a rabbit in the road. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and ended up in a nearby patch of weeds tipped up onto its side, so that the driver’s door was pinned against the ground.

Thompson said the driver was not injured, nor were any citations issued. The driver made it out of the vehicle on her own and waited for police to arrive. Although damage to the SUV appeared to be minor, a tow truck was summoned to remove the vehicle from the scene.

Thompson said encountering animals on the road can create tough decisions for drivers.

“It kind of depends on the situation. Everybody’s got to make the choice themselves,” he said. “If it’s a cow or a horse or an elk or something, obviously try to avoid it, but a rabbit is not going to do any damage to your vehicle or hurt anybody but the rabbit. But it’s your decision to make.”

