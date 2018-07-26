Bunny 1, SUV 0 as driver swerves to miss critter in roadway

Written by Jeff Richards
July 26, 2018
Scene of a partial rollover of a Toyota 4Runner near the entrance to Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, July 26, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

HURRICANE — A driver who police say swerved to miss a rabbit ended up rolling her SUV onto its side Thursday morning near the entrance to Sand Hollow State Park.

Scene of a partial rollover of a Toyota 4Runner near the entrance to Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, July 26, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson said the incident, which occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., involved a white Toyota 4Runner with a female driver as its sole occupant.

The woman, who had been heading north on Sand Hollow Road, told police she abruptly swerved to avoid hitting a rabbit in the road. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and ended up in a nearby patch of weeds tipped up onto its side, so that the driver’s door was pinned against the ground.

Thompson said the driver was not injured, nor were any citations issued.  The driver made it out of the vehicle on her own and waited for police to arrive. Although damage to the SUV appeared to be minor, a tow truck was summoned to remove the vehicle from the scene.

Thompson said encountering animals on the road can create tough decisions for drivers.

“It kind of depends on the situation. Everybody’s got to make the choice themselves,” he said. “If it’s a cow or a horse or an elk or something, obviously try to avoid it, but a rabbit is not going to do any damage to your vehicle or hurt anybody but the rabbit. But it’s your decision to make.”

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards A native of Salt Lake City, Jeff Richards lived in Moab for 20 years before joining the St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have a young grandson. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

3 Comments

  • xbcmc059 July 26, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    “Say, have you seen a wabbit wun by here?” E. Fudd.

  • mesaman July 26, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    One splashed rabbit equals one roadkill. One swerved auto could mean the life of one or more humans. Tough decision? Only if you are a bunny hugger.

  • comments July 26, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    nice SUV too. Hope it was worth it.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.