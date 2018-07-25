News short: Wildfire sparked by lightning burning north of St. George

A stock image shows a firefighter spraying water on a wildfire | Photo by Toa55/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters are responding to a wildfire in Washington County that was started by lightning.

The 35-acre active wildfire, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, is east of state Route 18 and south of the Winchester Hills neighborhood in Washington County. There are no road closures from the fire and no buildings are imminently threatened.

People in some parts of Santa Clara and St. George can see smoke from the flames.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was zero percent contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Firefighters from Color Country Interagency Fire Center are fighting the blaze.

