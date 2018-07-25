News short: Wildfire sparked by lightning burning north of St. George

Written by Spencer Ricks
July 25, 2018
A stock image shows a firefighter spraying water on a wildfire | Photo by Toa55/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters are responding to a wildfire in Washington County that was started by lightning.

The 35-acre active wildfire, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, is east of state Route 18 and south of the Winchester Hills neighborhood in Washington County. There are no road closures from the fire and no buildings are imminently threatened.

People in some parts of Santa Clara and St. George can see smoke from the flames.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was zero percent contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Firefighters from Color Country Interagency Fire Center are fighting the blaze.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter:  @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Spencer Ricks Spencer Ricks is a Seattle native who graduated from Dixie State University in 2017. He is the former Editor-in-Chief of the Dixie Sun News – DSU's student newspaper. He has also written for KSL.com and Seattle Met Magazine, covering everything from local politics to flash floods. Spencer joined the St. George News team as a reporter in January 2018.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.