MISSING: Police seek public’s help looking for missing Iowa woman with Southern Utah connections

An undated photo shows Mollie Tibbetts, 19, of Brooklyn, Iowa, who has been missing since July 18 and has family connections in Southern Utah | Photo courtesy of Poweshiek County Emergency Management Agency, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police in Southern Utah are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman from Iowa who went missing last week.

Mollie Tibbetts, 19, of Brooklyn, Iowa, was last heard from on July 18 when she sent a Snapchat message to her boyfriend. She never showed up to the daycare where she worked, police said.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser told St. George News he doesn’t know if Tibbetts could have come to Southern Utah, but she has family connections in Washington County. Her family members in Washington County came to police asking them to be on the lookout for her.

“She went missing a long ways from Utah, but there’s still a chance she could be located here,” Schlosser said.

Tibbetts is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and long brown hair. She is a student at the University of Iowa. She is possibly wearing denim shorts and a red T-shirt.

Anyone in Southern Utah who has any information on Tibbetts’ location can call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 435-634-5730 or the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 435-867-7500.

