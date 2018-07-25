TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | July 27-28

Art

Education/enlightenment

Friday, 10 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Desert Reserve Visitor Center, 10 N. 100 East, St. George.

Friday, 7 p.m. | Docutah screening: “Kindblock” 66 | Admission: $10; advance reservations required | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Saturday, 10 a.m. | Cottonwood Canal Water by Richard Kohler | Admission: $4 | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6 p.m. | Tom Proctor | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Devey’s Urban Barbeque, 755 W. Telegraph, Washington City.

Friday, 6:30 p.m. | LOTTiE | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.

Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Saturday, 8 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover: food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Saturday, 9 p.m. | Insanity Stew | Admission: $5 | Location: FireHouse, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.

Saturday, 9 p.m. | Less Than Lucid | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active

Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Campfire Concert in the Canyon | Admission: Free; vendors may vary | Location: Cedar Canyon Nature Center, 1.5 miles east on Highway 14, Cedar City.

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | Summer Star Party | Admission: $7 | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

