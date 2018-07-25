TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | July 27-28
Art
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Final Friday Art Walk | Admission: Free | Location: University Boulevard and 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Oils by Aaron | Admission: Free | Location: DiFiore Center for the Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Desert Reserve Visitor Center, 10 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Docutah screening: “Kindblock” 66 | Admission: $10; advance reservations required | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Cottonwood Canal Water by Richard Kohler | Admission: $4 | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | “Much Ado About Nothing” | Admission: $10 | Location: Bumbleberry Playhouse, 897 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, 8:45 p.m. | “Matilda” | Admission: $29-$96 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” | Admission: $12 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Million Dollar Quartet” | Admission: $29-$63 | Location: Indoor Hafen Theater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; some matinees, 2 p.m. | Neil Simon Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Red Rock Film Festival: “Dog Days of Winter” | Admission: $10 | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | “Prince of Egypt” | Admission: $29-$96 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Sunday, 7:30 p.m. | Neil Simon Festival Variety Show: “Fireside in Zarahemla” | Admission: Free; suggested $10 donation | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Family
- Friday, 5-9 p.m. | July Concert Series | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Parowan City Park, 16 S. Main St., Parowan.
- Friday, 6-11 p.m. | Sunset on the Square: “Coco” | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: St. George Town Square, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Duck Creek Days | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Duck Creek Village.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Pine Valley Heritage Day | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Pine Valley Heritage Center, 100 E. Main, Pine Valley.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | National Dance Day | Admission: Free | Location: IHC Health and Performance Center, 652 S. Medical Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Prince of Persia” | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Hurricane City Recreation, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m. | Brian Head Car Show | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Sunday, 5 p.m. | Gala of the Royal Horses | Admission: $15-$30 | Location: Cross Hollows Event Center, 11 N. Cross Hollows Drive, Cedar City.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Christmas in July Craft Faire | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmer’s Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Kanab Service Day | Admission: Free | Location: Various Kanab locations.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Tom Proctor | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Devey’s Urban Barbeque, 755 W. Telegraph, Washington City.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | LOTTiE | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover: food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Insanity Stew | Admission: $5 | Location: FireHouse, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Less Than Lucid | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Campfire Concert in the Canyon | Admission: Free; vendors may vary | Location: Cedar Canyon Nature Center, 1.5 miles east on Highway 14, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | Summer Star Party | Admission: $7 | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.