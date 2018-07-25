Feb. 25, 1963 – July 21, 2018

Robert Lyle James passed away July 21, 2018. He was born in Provo, Utah, on Feb. 25, 1963, to Rex LaMar James and Carol Mainord McMullin (deceased).

Anyone that knew Rob knew he had the biggest, most giving heart. He was obsessed with Brigham Young University football and was their biggest fan. He was a legend on the BYU Football Cougar Board. Rob earned his pilot’s license when he was 24 years old and he loved to fly but had not piloted a plane in several years. Rob’s family moved from Provo in 1963 to Fort Collins/Loveland, Colorado, until his parents divorced and he moved back to the Utah Valley area when he was 14 years old. He graduated from Orem High School in 1981 and then was called to serve in the Montana Billings LDS mission 1983-1985. Serving an LDS mission was truly the best two years for him, his mission really shaped him into the man he became.

He met and married the love of his life and his soul mate Wendy Leavitt in the Las Vegas, Nevada, LDS temple on Aug. 14, 1992. They had three sons, Brandon Robert James, Ty LaMar James and Zackary Leavitt James.

Rob was a master storyteller and loved sharing stories of his flying days, building their family cabin and most of all his LDS mission. Not only was he a master storyteller but he also was a beautiful writer and had a brilliant creative mind. His stories were legendary to his boys, their friends and cousins and have been a great memory for them through the years. He was a master chef; people asked him for his recipes all the time, which was a problem since he didn’t use any kind of measuring devices.

He suffered a major hemorrhagic stroke in 2006 that took a toll on him and his family. In 2007, Rob and Wendy were invited to a meeting by his best friend Dave Stirling, which turned out to be the very first meeting of this little company named doTERRA. Rob and Wendy became U.S. founders of that company and have a team that spans the world and is closing in on a million strong.

We are all going to miss his contagious smile, quick wit and spontaneous trips to Disneyland. His passing has left a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled, but we know the plan and we know we will see him again. He will be helping and guiding us from the other side of the veil. Families are eternal!

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to doTERRA’s Healing Hands Foundation.

