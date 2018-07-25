‘Pine Valley Heritage Day’ to feature music, artisans, Historic St. George Live storytelling and more

In this 2014 file photo, Linda Anderson demonstrates spinning and weaving at "Pine Valley Heritage Day," Pine Valley, Utah, Aug. 2, 2014 | Photo by Samantha Tommer, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Escape the blazing desert heat and come celebrate the founding of a beautiful community surrounded by tree-covered mountain peaks. The 2018 “Pine Valley Heritage Day” kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Pine Valley Heritage Center, 100 E. Main, just east of the Pine Valley chapel on the way to the Pine Valley Recreation area.

Artisans will display authentic spinning, weaving, tatting, quilting, rug making and candle-dipping. Food vendors will provide quality summertime burgers, hot dogs, drinks and authentic Indian tacos.

Forest Service personnel will demonstrate the use of bow saws and other historic tools, along with pack mules at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and community public safety personnel will display fire-fighting equipment and provide important safety tips and information.

Entertainers include local mountain man Fred Ybright, the folk duo Harvest Home, the Fertile Dirt Band and local singer Sarah Sizemore. Historic St. George Live is bringing its tour characters Jacob Hamblin, his wife and Orson Pratt to provide storytelling at 2 p.m.

Event details

What: Pine Valley Heritage Day.

When: Saturday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Pine Valley Heritage Center, 100 E. Main, just east of the Pine Valley chapel on the way to the Pine Valley Recreation area.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews