Art, music…and the sun? Space Foundation to set up solar telescope for ‘Final Friday Art Walk’

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Arts Council’s second “Final Friday Art Walk” of the season will be held Friday from 5-8 p.m along University Boulevard from Main Street to the Southern Utah Museum of Art and will feature live music, art demonstrations, family art activities and more.

In addition to the expected fare, the Southern Utah Space Foundation will also have their solar telescope out to look at the sun and provide fun art projects, like drawing giant nebulae in chalk. According to a press release from CCAC, the foundation will have the telescope at the remainder of the Final Friday art walks.

The Sagebrush Fiber Artisans Guild is set for the lawn at 100 West and Center as well as an art activity from the Cedar City Arts Council. Adrienne Marie Anderson (Twisted Sister) and Amber Griffin (Sunshine Pearl Dives) will both be there presenting their jewelry on the “green.”

Joey Favino will present art demonstrations outside Stone Path to accompany his exhibit inside, and Roice Nelson will present original songs from 6-7 p.m.

At Artisans Gallery, art walk participants will find an exhibit by Micah Player and art demonstrations by Anne Stein, and popular vocalist and guitarist Jay Jackson will perform from 6-7 p.m.

On the SUMA plaza, a jewelry-making workshop taught by Valerie Smith will take place, as well as live music from gypsy jazz ensemble Wilhelm from 5-7 p.m. The James Surls sculpture exhibit will be accessible during the Art Walk, and there will be make-n-take activities in the SUMA classroom and light refreshments.

Art Works Gallery will feature Las Vegas watercolor artist Anja Whitemyer. Red Acre Farm will pop up with to-go goodies for the Art Walk stroll or the Utah Shakespeare Festival Green Show. Mary Converse from Wild Roots Farm will also be at Art Works with her handcrafted soaps and other special concoctions, and guitarist Sofie Scaletta will perform from 5-8 p.m.

IG Winery will be hosting a performance by violinist Alex Suzhay from 7-8 p.m.

Event details

What: Cedar City Arts Council “Final Friday Art Walk.”

When: Friday, July 27, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Various locations along University Boulevard and 100 West from Main Street to Southern Utah Museum of Art on 300 West.

For updates about featured artists and musicians visit the Cedar City Art Walk Facebook page.

