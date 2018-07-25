Kraft Heinz recalls Taco Bell cheese dip for botulism concerns

Kraft Heinz announced Tuesday that they are voluntarily recalling approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip as a result of a potential health hazard | Composite photo using image from Kraft Heinz recall page, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Kraft Heinz announced Tuesday that they are voluntarily recalling approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip as a result of a potential health hazard.

According to a company statement released Tuesday, the cheese dip is showing signs of possible product separation which can allow the growth of Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium that causes botulism. The company is warning people not to consume the product, even if it does not appear to be spoiled.

Botulism is a type of food poisoning that can cause weakness, dizziness, double vision, abdominal distension, constipation, trouble speaking, swallowing or breathing and potentially death. People displaying symptoms of botulism should seek immediate medical attention.

Only the Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip in glass jars with individual package UPC 021000024490 and “Best when used by” dates of Dec. 27, 2018, and Jan. 23, 2019, are being recalled. All other sizes, varieties or code dates are safe to consume.

So far there have been no reports of illness or consumer complaints, the statement said.

The product was only distributed in the U.S. by Kraft Heinz Foods Company. Customers who purchased the product should return it to the store where they purchased it to exchange it or receive a full refund.

“We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed,” the statement read.

Consumer questions can be directed to 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT (7 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT). Consumers may contact the company to receive a full refund.

