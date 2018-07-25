Police able to rule out obvious causes after truck crashes into wall on River Road

A driver of a white pickup truck crashes into a concrete wall from an apparent mechanical problem in St. George, Utah, July 25, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An apparent mechanical error caused severe damage to a white pickup truck when the driver crashed into a concrete wall Wednesday.

Damage on a white pickup truck from crashing into a wall in St. George, Utah, July 25, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

The man driving the pickup was southbound around 11 a.m. in the outside lane on 3071 S. River Road when he started to feel his truck pull to the right, said St. George Police officer Ken Childs.

The truck jumped the curb, and the driver was unable to straighten out his truck, Childs said, causing him to crash into a wall in front of someone’s home.

Childs said the driver was lucky that he didn’t need to be transported and only sustained a few scratches. The driver was wearing a seat belt, and airbags were deployed. There were no other passengers in the truck at the time of the accident.

“He walked away from it,” he said, “and if you look at that truck, that’s a good thing.”

Emergency responders at the scene where a white pickup truck crashed into a concrete wall, St. George, Utah, July 25, 2018 | Photo by and courtesy of Dylan Westover, St. George News

Besides a possible mechanical error, Childs said there’s nothing suspicious in regards to the cause of the crash.

“He let me check his cellphone, so he wasn’t texting,” he said. “He wasn’t impaired in any way.”

Besides the truck and the wall, there were no other damages from the accident.

Although safety vehicle inspections are no longer required for most vehicles in the state of Utah, Childs said it’s important for people to keep up with tire pressure and maintaining their vehicle so accidents like this don’t happen.

St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

