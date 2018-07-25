Police identify driver killed in Red Hills Parkway crash

ST. GEORGE – Authorities have identified the person killed in the head-on collision on Red Hills Parkway Tuesday afternoon as 70-year-old Pamela Kingsley, of St. George.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. when Kingsley apparently lost control of the pickup truck she was driving, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The pickup had been westbound on Red Hills Parkway when the driver over-corrected and the truck veered into the eastbound lanes where it collided with an oncoming work truck.

The collision caused the westbound pickup to flip over.

Read more: Red Hills Parkway collision kills one, injures two

Kingsley died as a result of the crash while the two occupants in the eastbound truck were treated by paramedics at the scene and released, Atkin said.

Access to the 2-mile stretch of Red Hills Parkway between Skyline Drive and Bluff Street was blocked by police officers as investigators and other responders dealt with the scene. The roadway was reopened three hours later.

Factors surrounding the crash have not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

Ed. note: It was previously reported by a witness to the crash who has stopped to help had described the victim as a male who was pinned inside the flipped truck. As noted above, the police have since identified the victim as a woman.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.