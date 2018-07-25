April 26, 1962 – July 22, 2018

Kim James Wright was born April 26, 1962. He passed away on July 22, 2018, at the age of 56. Kim was born in Plattsburgh, New York, to James Cecil and Mona Faye (White) Wright.

Kim moved to this area in 2000 from the East Coast. He fell in love with the beauty and peacefulness of this place. Along the way he met several people he came to care deeply for: Keith, Dean, Sherrie, Bob, Tom, Cory, Midge, Charity, Johnnie, Pops, to name a few.

He worked mechanics mostly but did other odd jobs between LaVerkin and Hurricane. Kim was content to be “in the day” living a simple, easy life. Tangible items were never that important; as often as he was given, he gave. If he moved, I’d ask him, “Where’s your coffee pot or dishes or table?” “Oh, that little family moving in, they don’t have anything, I just left it for them.” That was Kim.

Probably his favorite place here was the mountain, there the stress would seem to dissolve; simple, easy, campfires, that was Kim.

Kim served his country in the Army National Guard. Thanks, Bud, for your service.

When hearts “break,” eagles “fly.” Fly high, Brother. In your words, “God speed.”

We will have a celebration of life, as well as a flag ceremony by the American Legion, on Saturday, July 28, at Jim and Debi Lefevere’s, 105 N. 500 W., LaVerkin at 10 a.m. with lunch to follow. Please come and share this day with us as we bid “Brother” farewell. Weather-appropriate attire, tanks, tees and shorts, with a color theme of red, white and blue.

Kim leaves here a sister, Debi, and her husband Jim, as well as a whole block of people that loved him dearly. So long, Bud, till we see you again.

A special thank you to the American Legion and Spilsbury Mortuary.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.