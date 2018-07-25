News short: Drowsy driver rolls pickup truck on SR-14

Utah Highway Patrol vehicles, Cedar City, Utah, July 2018 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The driver of a Ford F-350 pickup truck went off the road after he fell asleep at the wheel Wednesday afternoon on state Route 14, police said.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer said dispatchers were notified of the incident shortly after 3:30 p.m. The pickup had been heading east near mile marker 19, just east of SR-14’s junction with state Route 148.

“The driver fell asleep and went off the roadway, then overcorrected,” Bauer told Cedar City News. “The pickup rolled once and came to rest on its wheels.”

The driver and a passenger both suffered minor injuries and were transported to Cedar City Hospital for treatment, Bauer said, adding that both occupants of the pickup were wearing their seat belts.

No citations were issued, Bauer said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

