Nov. 21, 1924 – July 18, 2018

On July 18, 2018, our beloved angel mother Cleo Beulah Hunt Gubler passed away surrounded by her family in St. George, Utah.

Mom was born Nov. 21, 1924, in Independence, Idaho, to Max Elias and Beulah Anderson Hunt. At a young age, Mom was taught to care for a large family as she was the oldest of 12 children. Her father and mother taught her the importance of faith, commitment and love of nature and of music. Mom’s family moved to Ivins when she was a teenager and it was there that she caught the eye of Wendell Roosevelt Gubler. Dad often said that she was the prettiest girl in town. In June 1942, she married her love in the St. George temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their union of almost 73 years was one of love, honor and respect for each other, their children and grandchildren. Mom genuinely welcomed everyone into her home as family and loved all of us the same.

During their early years of marriage, Dad spent 39 months in the Air Force serving his country while Mom was at home taking care of their oldest son and making their home livable. What a glorious Thanksgiving Day when Dad returned home to be with his family forever. Mom always worked around the clock taking care of her family, fulfilling church responsibilities and giving piano lessons to many. When Dad worked for Rocky Mountain, oftentimes late at night you would find Mom chauffeuring Dad to and from different locations as he worked on trucks with mechanical issues. She would drive while he slept, and she would sleep while he worked so that she could drive him home safely.

Mom was a faithful and devoted member of the LDS church where she served in many callings: organist, ward and stake Relief Society President, ward and stake Primary Presidencies, a beloved and never forgotten Sunday School teacher and committed Visiting Teacher. Mom and Dad served in the Shivwits Branch for 12 years and also served as successful full-time missionaries in the New Mexico-Albuquerque Mission.

Her family Ron (Sue) Gubler, Barbara (Dennis) Morwood, Linda (Delwin) Wilson, Dennis (Sirpa) Gubler, Bruce (Kalyn) Gubler, Wendell (Peggy) Gubler, 36 grandchildren, 111 great-grandchildren and almost 32 great-great-grandchildren are honored to call her “Our Mom and Grandma” and recognize what an elect lady she is and the wonderful legacy that she leaves us. She is also survived by her sisters Ann Duncan, Carmen Barrett, RaeDean Hartzell, Bonnie Salami, Susan Perry, brother and sister in-law Brent H. (Darlene) Gubler, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Mom was welcomed to her heavenly home by her sweetheart Roosevelt; two infant daughters, Deborah and Patricia; two grandchildren Brenda Kay Morwood and Delwin Kyle Wilson; her parents Max and Beulah Hunt; brothers Jay, Dee and Gary Hunt; sisters Joyce Hughes, Joy Hardy and Colleen Sorensen; her father and mother in-law Harmon and Myrtle Gubler, and other extended family members.

Funeral services

Services will be held Monday, July 30, at 11 a.m. at the Center Street chapel on 15 N. Main Street in Ivins.

The viewings will be Sunday, July 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah and Monday, July 30, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Ivins Center Street Chapel.

Interment will take place in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.