July 24, 2018

Stephen Roth, age 65, died July 21, 2018, at his home in Springdale, Utah, from aggressive brain cancer.

He was a man of meticulous craftsmanship in all he did – an expert artist, builder, stone-mason, woodworker, architect, musician, innovator – and he was respected by all because of his integrity and authenticity.

He is survived by wife, Rosalind; sons Samuel and Taylor; and brothers Arthur and Fred. He is preceded in death by daughter Kathryn.

Funeral services

  • Memorial services followed by a community gathering will be held Saturday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at the Springdale LDS Chapel.

