UPDATED: Traffic advisory: Crash causes officials to close 2 miles of Red Hills Parkway

Written by Spencer Ricks
July 24, 2018
ST. GEORGE — Due to a serious car crash, emergency responders have closed both lanes of Red Hills Parkway between Skyline Drive and Bluff Street.

The road was closed at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. After the crash, police said the road will be closed for at least two hours as officials investigate the crash. Until responders can clear the scene, motorists will need to travel around it by taking Bluff Street and St. George Boulevard.

Updated July 24, 5 p.m. to reflect anticipated length of closure.

