UPDATED: Traffic advisory: Crash causes officials to close 2 miles of Red Hills Parkway

EMS vehicles stock image | Photo by Katifcam/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Due to a serious car crash, emergency responders have closed both lanes of Red Hills Parkway between Skyline Drive and Bluff Street.

The road was closed at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. After the crash, police said the road will be closed for at least two hours as officials investigate the crash. Until responders can clear the scene, motorists will need to travel around it by taking Bluff Street and St. George Boulevard.

Check back with St. George News for updates on the closure and information on the crash.

Updated July 24, 5 p.m. to reflect anticipated length of closure.

