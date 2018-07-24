Photo gallery: Washington City celebrates Pioneer Days with downtown parade

Washington City's cotton heritage is remembered on this float in the Pioneer Days Parade through downtown Washington City, Utah, July 24, 2018 | Photo by Ryan Rees, St. George News
WASHINGTON CITY — Under sunny skies, shady spots were at a premium in the warm morning temperatures as early arrivals spread out blankets and chairs along Telegraph Road for the annual Washington City Days of ’47 Dixie parade Tuesday morning.
The Pine View Air Force ROTC group raised the American and state flags as the Color Country Choir sang the national anthem in Veterans Park. After the flag raising, the Washington Lions Club hosted a nearby pancake breakfast.
The parade started on 300 East and traveled down Telegraph Road to 100 West as kids and parents lined both sides of the street.
After the parade, games and concessions were available in the park until 2 p.m. There also will be a Pioneer Pool Party starting at 6 p.m. at the Washington City Community Center.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Local royalty is on display in the Pioneer Days Parade through downtown Washington City, Utah, July 24, 2018 | Photo by Ryan Rees, St. George News
Handcarts similar to this were used by the Mormon Pioneers in the 1840s and on display during the Pioneer Days Parade through downtown Washington City, Utah, July 24, 2018 | Photo by Ryan Rees, St. George News
Even toddlers participated in the Pioneer Days Parade through downtown Washington City, Utah, July 24, 2018 | Photo by Ryan Rees, St. George News
A classic Cadillac carrying local royalty in the Pioneer Days Parade through downtown Washington City, Utah, July 24, 2018 | Photo by Ryan Rees, St. George News
The Pine View Air Force ROTC raises the U.S. and Utah flags before the Pioneer Days Parade through downtown Washington City, Utah, July 24, 2018 | Photo by Ryan Rees, St. George News
There can't be a parade without horses in the Pioneer Days Parade through downtown Washington City, Utah, July 24, 2018 | Photo by Ryan Rees, St. George News
Washington City Mayor Ken Neilson pours pancake batter on the grill to serve at the Washington City Lions Club breakfast before the Pioneer Days Parade, July 24, 2018 | Photo by Ryan Rees, St. George News
Ada Nordell, 105 years old, is at the forefront of the Pioneer Days Parade through downtown Washington City, Utah, July 24, 2018 | Photo by Ryan Rees, St. George News
Members of the 5th Ward Priests use water soakers to help cool off those watching near the end of the Pioneer Days Parade through downtown Washington City, Utah, July 24, 2018 | Photo by Ryan Rees, St. George News
Washington City's cotton heritage is remembered on this float in the Pioneer Days Parade through downtown Washington City, Utah, July 24, 2018 | Photo by Ryan Rees, St. George News