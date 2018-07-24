Photo gallery: Washington City celebrates Pioneer Days with downtown parade

Washington City's cotton heritage is remembered on this float in the Pioneer Days Parade through downtown Washington City, Utah, July 24, 2018 | Photo by Ryan Rees, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Under sunny skies, shady spots were at a premium in the warm morning temperatures as early arrivals spread out blankets and chairs along Telegraph Road for the annual Washington City Days of ’47 Dixie parade Tuesday morning.

The Pine View Air Force ROTC group raised the American and state flags as the Color Country Choir sang the national anthem in Veterans Park. After the flag raising, the Washington Lions Club hosted a nearby pancake breakfast.

The parade started on 300 East and traveled down Telegraph Road to 100 West as kids and parents lined both sides of the street.

After the parade, games and concessions were available in the park until 2 p.m. There also will be a Pioneer Pool Party starting at 6 p.m. at the Washington City Community Center.

