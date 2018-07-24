Heavy rain over Brian Head burn scar prompts flash flood warning

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Heavy rainfall is bringing potential flash flooding to west central Garfield county and east central Iron county in Southern Utah, according to the National Weather Service.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m.

Bookmark this page for continuous updates about storms and flash flood conditions.

At 2 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rainfall over the Parowan Creek portion of the Brian Head burn scar. The radar estimated that up to 0.75 inches of rainfall had fallen on the burn scar in 30 minutes.

As a result, flash flooding and debris flow is anticipated throughout the Parowan Creek drainage area including Benson, Center, Bowery and Soda Springs side drainages.

State Route 143 and locations downstream from Parowan along Parowan Creek are expected to see debris flow.

Flash floods can occur even in locations where rain is not falling. Remain alert in dry washes, streams and rivers which can become flash flood zones from rainfall, even if there are blue skies above.

After a debris flow, it is important to realize that additional debris flows may occur in the same area within minutes. Be prepared to take action.

When encountering flooded roads, turn around and find another route, according to the National Weather Service. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to cross flow areas either by foot or vehicle. It only takes 1 foot of flowing water to sweep a vehicle off the road.

