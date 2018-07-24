Red Hills Parkway collision kills one, injures two

St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin stands at the top of 200 East and Red Hills Parkway to direct traffic away from the westbound lanes due to a head-on collision further up the roadway, St. George, Utah, July 24, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A head-on collision on Red Hills Parkway Tuesday afternoon killed one person and injured two others, according to police.

The crash closed the roadway between Skyline Drive and Bluff Street, with no word on when it will reopen. In addition, police are advising drivers to avoid Bluff Street because of traffic congestion.

Around 4 p.m., the driver of pickup truck that was westbound in the area of 400 West Red Hills Parkway and traveling at a high rate of speed lost control of the vehicle and over-corrected, causing the truck to cross into oncoming traffic where it hit an eastbound vehicle head on, St. George Police officer Tiffany Aktin said.

Atkin and other police officers were at the intersection of 200 East on Red Hills Parkway and directing diverting traffic when she spoke to St. George News.

The driver of the pickup was killed in the crash. Two people in the other vehicle were treated at the scene but not taken to hospital.

Traffic was closed between the intersections of Skyline Drive and Bluff Street as investigators reconstruct the crash, Atkin said.

This is a developing story. This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

